Slaughter of livestock for Aidilfitri requires permit from JPV

BAGAN SERAI: Slaughtering of livestock, such as cows and buffaloes, for the sale of their meat for the coming Aidilfitri celebration requires permit from the Veterinary Service Department, said Perak Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Razman Zakaria.

He said this was to ensure the animals were free from any disease to ensure food safety.

“According to the rules, the animals haven to be slaughtered at a place set by the Veterinary Service Department.

“Slaughtering of livestock in the villages also requires permit, and also to transfer the animal,” he told reporters after the breaking of fast and presentation of contributions for orphans here today.

In another development, Razman said the Veterinary Service Department JPV would compensate owners of pig farms whose pigs were destroyed due to the African swine fever (ASF).

He said a total of 3,700 pigs from three farms in Batang Padang and Hilir Perak had been destroyed since March. - Bernama