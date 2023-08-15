Sleek thief snatches RM70,000 from a moving motorcycle in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: A shopkeeper lost about RM70,000 after he was robbed along Jalan Kebun Sultan, here this morning.

Kota Bharu police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the incident occurred when the victim in his 60’s was riding a motorcycle to the bank to deposit his sales collection at about 10.45 am.

“A male suspect who was also on a motorcycle suddenly rode close to the victim and grabbed a black plastic bag containing the cash and two mobile phones from the victim’s basket,“ he said in a media statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said during the incident, the suspect was riding a green or black motorcycle and was wearing a dark jacket, pants and helmet.

“The victim could not identify the motorbike registration number and the type of motorcycle used by the robber,“ he said.

He said the case was investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which if convicted of an offence could be punished with imprisonment for a period of up to fourteen years, and could also be subject to a fine or whipping.

“People who know or have information about the suspect are asked to come forward and help the investigation by contacting the investigating officer of the case Insp Harjit Singh a/l Ranjit Singh at 011-65577511 or 09-7752200 or any nearby police station,“ he said. - Bernama