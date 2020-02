PETALING JAYA: Forget about spy thrillers a la James Bond and Sherlock Holmes’ cloak and dagger mysteries, or Inspector Gadget and his private-eye contraptions.

In Malaysia, we have our very own private investigators who go about doing their undercover work with their trusty smartphone.

But it’s no easy job as working as a PI requires one to be a master of disguise, masquerading as a handyman, home cleaner, gardener and even a sewage worker.

Of course, his or her nondescript appearance has to go unnoticed.

To the uninitiated, this is a tougher job than you would think.

One must also be mentally and physically strong to be a private investigator, says Ramesh Vijayan, 52, who admits he has spied on cheating wives, observed dishonest business partners and did all sorts of surveillance work in the last 20 years.

“You have to be good at tracking (a person) unnoticed, have patience and be great at acting,” he adds.

Before taking a case, there is a lot of paperwork and research. And checking police reports is part of the standard procedure.

Ramesh points out that operations are usually conducted at public spaces where he zooms in to do covert observation on his “subject” to seek information.

Previously, he used a big camera recorder but these days, with the presence of modern technology, videos are as good as evidence instead of photos and a smartphone can get the job done.

For Rudie, 28, he says the most interesting cases are the matrimonial ones.

“Wives usually employ our services for cases like cheating husbands.

“But we also do corporate fraud cases, business swindling partners and internal theft,” he revealed.

Rudie recalled a year ago in December, a case he took up in Penampang, Sabah, where his client’s wife took his (client’s) two kids away from Petaling Jaya to live at her hometown in Sabah.

“She was from an influential family and decided that the kids should live with her in Sabah.

“So we went there, did a stakeout with the client for two days in a car in front of the wife’s house, and observed.

“On the third day, on seeing their father, the children ran towards him. He grabbed the children and we immediately drove off to Lawas Airport in Sarawak and boarded a flight to Miri.

“It was definitely an adrenaline rush moment for us,” Rudie recalled.

He has even assisted the government to sniff out culprits responsible for water contamination cases.

He remembers an occasion while carrying out surveillance for more than 12 hours.

“There was once I just ate a few slices of bread because you can’t eat too much to avoid going to the toilet,” he said, adding that he has even had to pee in a bottle in a car.

“The work can be strenuous, sometimes tough, definitely exciting, though dangerous at times, but the money’s pretty good.

“For matrimonial cases, we charge RM1,800 per day. We usually get clients to take up a five-day package which cost RM9,000.”