Sliding further down

PETALING JAYA: There is an imminent danger of those in the lower end of the Middle-40 (M40) income group falling to the Bottom-40 (B40) level due to the current dire economic situation.

Social experts have expressed fears that this could contribute to a rise in urban poverty because of hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rising unemployment rates as well as lockdown restrictions have resulted in many individuals facing a daily struggle to put food on the table and make ends meet.

The current classification of B40 covers those earning up to RM4,849 per month, based on the Household Income and Basic Amenities Survey Report 2020 by the Department of Statistics.

While that figure represents the upper range of B40, those in the lower bracket earn a household income of below RM2,500 per month, which puts them under the poverty line.

Chairman of the Asli Centre for Public Policy, Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam, said more will fall below the poverty line if no assistance is provided urgently.

He urged the government and Malaysians who are better off to work hand-in-hand to help the less fortunate.

“The government must cut down on development expenditure and allow the deficit to grow. Funds must also be transferred urgently for operating expenditures. If need be, the government needs to borrow more, and get Malaysians and the private sector to help out more during this crisis,” he said.

“I lived through the Japanese occupation and know what it is like to go hungry. But now is worse than before, because then, we could leave for our (home) village and survive by planting vegetables and catching fish. Most people now live in dense urban areas and cannot do so.”

Ramon also said there is an urgent need to identify groups that are struggling, and work towards helping them.

Head of Social, Law and Human Rights at independent think-tank Emir Research, Jason Loh, said initiatives like bank moratoriums and government subsidies such as the Bantuan Prihatin is only a short-term solution to alleviate the burden of the public.

“It will not solve the problem of low-income set against high inflation and cost of living,” he told theSun.

Loh said government restrictions have also pinned Malaysians down financially due to more economic sectors not being allowed to operate.

It is not only the people who are feeling the pinch, but the government was also hurt when it announced the second movement control order (MCO).

“The first MCO cost the economy about RM2.4 billion a day. (During) both the conditional movement control orders (CMCO), RM300 million was lost a day. The present MCO is expected to cost the economy RM600 million a day,” he said.

Loh added that the logic with the CMCO is that more economic sectors will be able to operate and cost the economy less than an MCO.

The potential savings can be used for stimulus measures aimed at reducing job losses and salary cuts.

“This will prevent the demotion of those at the lower end of the M40 category as well as those in the B40 group,” he said.

Based on the Household Income and Basic Amenities Survey 2019, almost 30.3% of Malaysian households earn below RM4,000 a month.

That percentage is expected to rise this year, due to the unemployment rate which is expected to increase from 3.38% last year.