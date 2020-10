PETALING JAYA: Malaysia saw a slight dip in positive Covid-19 cases today with 489 detected as of noon.

It was a slight improvement over yesterday’s record high of 691 cases. However, two new clusters namely Bah Puchong cluster and Penjara Reman cluster were identified on top of the 10 active ones.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said of the 489 cases, 487 were local transmissions, while the other two were imported cases.

“Of the local transmissions, 467 involved Malaysians and 20 foreigners while the two imported cases involved a Malaysian and a foreigner returning from India and Maldives,” he said in a statement today.

The latest development also sees the cumulative total number of cases rising to 13,993 and active cases with infectivity potential at 3,351.

There were 74 recoveries, taking the cumulative total recoveries to 10,501 cases.

No fatalities were reported today and the death toll remains at 141 or 1.01% of the total number of cases.

Meanwhile, 40 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 13 needing ventilator support.

On the new clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said the Bah Puchong cluster was identified in the Petaling district and in four Perak districts (Larut, Matang, Selama and Kinta) with a total of five positive Covid-19 cases.

“The index cases of the cluster were found positive on Oct 5 from screenings upon returning from high-risk areas in Sabah,” he said.

“They were admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital. Following that, screenings of close contacts were conducted and two more positive cases in Larut, Matang and Selama as well as Kinta were detected and they were warded at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Perak.”