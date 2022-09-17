Slight drop in number of flood evacuees in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: The number of flood victims in the district dropped to 232 people as of 8 am today compared to 236 people yesterday.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) said in a statement that the locations affected in the district involved Taman Sri Panchor, Kampung Sengkuang, Kampung Baru Sri Gading, Pekan Seri Gading and Kampung Seri Tanjung.

It said that all the victims, from 67 families, had been placed at the temporary evacuation centre of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Gading here which has been open since Wednesday (Sept 14).

Floods in the district were caused by a combination of heavy rain from 1.30 am to 5.30 am on Wednesday and high tide. - Bernama