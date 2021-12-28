Slight drop in number of flood evacuees in four states as of noon

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 19,099 people from 5,882 families were at 122 flood relief centres in five states as of noon today, with the number of evacuees dropping in Selangor, Pahang, Kelantan as well as Negeri Sembilan. The number of flood evacuees in Malacca remains unchanged.

The number was slightly lower than the 20,026 people from 6,136 families at 130 centres in the morning.

In Selangor, according to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana portal, the number of victims had decreased to 7,503 at 36 relief centres at noon from 7,751 at 39 centres this morning.

It was reported in the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website that the levels of two rivers in Selangor were at the alert point, namely Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat at 3.38 metres and Sungai Bernam in Rimba KDR, Sabak Bernam at 1.89 metres at 10.45am.

In Pahang, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said a total of 11,776 flood evacuees were still housed at 83 relief centres in six districts this afternoon. -Bernama

