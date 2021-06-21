Slight drop with 4,611 new Covid cases recorded

PETALING JAYA: The country is seeing a slight drop in new Covid-19 infections today with 4,611 infections reported over the last 24 hours.

It is the lowest number of new cases in the country since May 17 when the figures stood at 4,446.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 701,019.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Selangor with 1,346.This was followed by Sarawak (682), Perak (453), Negri Sembilan (437), Johor (314), Kuala Lumpur (310), Malacca (205), Kelantan (219), Kedah (182), Sabah (166), Labuan (130), Penang (84), Pahang (50), Terengganu (18) and Putrajaya (15).

