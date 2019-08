KUCHING: There was some improvement in the haze situation that has been choking Miri for the past weeks after the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings for several areas in the district dropped to moderate levels today.

According to data released by the Department of Environment (DOE), the air monitoring station located at the Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP) recorded an API reading of 89 at noon, compared to 92 recorded in the morning.

The Miri station, meanwhile saw the API reading drop from 72 at 9am to 54 at noon, while the SK Kuala Baram 2 station also saw a decrease from 67 to 64.

The API reading of 0-50 shows good air quality; 51-100 (moderate); 101-200 (unhealthy); 201-300 (very unhealthy) and over 300 (hazardous).

The public can refer to the Environment Department (DOE) website at http://apims.doe.gov.my/v2/ or download the MyIPU app on Google Play to get hourly API readings. — Bernama