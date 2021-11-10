Slight increase in number of flood evacuees in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah showed a slight increase as of 8pm tonight, with 290 people from 80 families evacuated, compared with 286 people from 79 families reported this morning.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Division Chief, Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof, said that all of them were placed at three temporary relief centres (PPS) in Pendang and Kubang Pasu districts tonight.

“A total of 150 people from 37 families are housed at PPS Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah in Pendang district which was opened on Oct 24. Another PPS in this district, at Dewan Cenderawasih, was opened on Nov 2 and currently houses 55 people from 19 families,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that in the Kubang Pasu district, 85 people from 24 families were housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Tradisi Lembah Keriang, while SK Malau was still in operation even though all the victims were allowed to return to their homes.

He said that the PPS SK Malau is still open as a preparation to face any floods in the near future.

Meanwhile, he said that the last PPS in the Kota Setar district, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Convent, which was opened on Nov 4, was closed at 4pm today. — Bernama