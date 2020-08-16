Slim by-election: Candidates comply with SOPs during campaign

TANJUNG MALIM: As the campaign for the Slim by-election kicked off yesterday, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz prefers the face-to-face method when meeting voters in the constituency, compared to organising talks or programmes.

The Tanjung Malim Umno Division deputy chief said besides allowing him to get to know the voters better, it would also avoid congestion and large gathering, that may risked his constituents to Covid-19 infection.

“By conducting this face-to-face campaign, I get to be closer to the grassroots and listen to their problems and views, as well as able to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP),” he told reporters after meeting the Indian community in Slim River here, today.

The Election Commission (EC) requires candidates contesting in the by-election to comply with the prescribed SOP, including to observe physical distancing, wear face mask, scan their body temperature, use hand sanitiser as well as to limit the number of people attending their campaign programmes, including talks, to not more than 250 people at one time.

Mohd Zaidi, 43, said he also used the social media such as Facebook for his campaign activities, but would try his best to meet as many voters as possible.

The candidate said he would also meet with the BN election machinery in all the 13 district polling centres to give them encouragement and motivation to carry out the campaign to defend the state seat.

Independent candidate, Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, also did not find regulations enforced under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) as a hindrance to his campaign activities.

Amir Khusyairi, 38, who is representing the yet-to-be registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), said he would give his full commitment to meet all voters in the constituency.

“The RMCO doesn’t affect our campaign. We can even achieve 150% coverage as long as we comply with the SOPs,” he said.

Earlier, Amir Khusyairi went for a walkabout and home visits in Felda Utara Trolak here, and he was assisted by the Simpang Renggam MP, Dr Maszlee Malik.

The Slim state by-election on Aug 29 will see a three-cornered fight between Mohd Zaidi, Amir Khusyairi and another independent candidate S. Santharasekaran, 44. — Bernama