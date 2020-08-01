Slim by-election: JBPM to implement Covid-19 safety, preventive measures

IPOH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is in the midst of drawing up preparatory measures that will be implemented to ensure the safety of all parties during the Slim state by-election.

Its director Azmi Osman said among the initial steps to be taken by JBPM was providing advisory service on safety-related issues to hotels and homestays in the Slim state constituency and the surrounding areas.

“We will focus on areas namely, Tanjung Malim, Slim River and Bidor,“ he told reporters at a sacrificial ritual programme and a fire safety campaign at the Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Station, here today.

Azmi said the department would also carry out sanitisation operations at public places in several key locations such as food premises to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Slim by-election was called following the death of incumbent Datuk Mohd Khushairi Abdul Talib on July 15.

The Election Committee (EC) set Aug 29 as Slim by-election polling day and Aug 15 as nomination day and Aug 25 for early voting.

In the 14th General Election, Mohd Khusairi of Barisan Nasional defended the Slim state seat for the fourth term with a majority of 2,183 votes, defeating Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) candidate who contested on PH ticket, Mohd Amran Ibrahim and PAS candidate Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal. - Bernama