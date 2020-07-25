Slim by-election: Political parties need to be braver, field young candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: Political parties should be braver and field young candidates for the Slim State by-election, said social science studies lecturer, professor Dr Sivamurugan Pandian.

According to the Universiti Sains Malaysia Social Science Studies Centre lecturer, political parties must discard old party political values in their choice of candidates.

He said the selected candidate must represent the locals and be in tune with the psyche of the voters.

“For too long, they have held on to old and traditional party politics and forgotten the younger generation which will take over the country’s and party leadership.

“More young candidates must be fielded but look at the old and conventional practices, stratification within the parties determine the choice of candidates, (a person’s) strength depends on how much influence he has in the party,” he said.

Sivamurugan was speaking as a guest on the Ruang Bicara programme on the Slim by-election aired on Bernama TV last night.

Echoing him, senior lecturer in the Faculty of Economics and Management in Universiti Putra Malaysia associate professor Dr Anuar Shah Bali Mahomed said political parties must look for a connection to win the hearts of young voters who make up 40% of the electorate in the Slim by-election.

Anuar Shah said the public today, especially young voters, have a high expectation of the government and hope for a strong opposition.

“The public have high expectations and want better things,” he said.

“They are hoping for leaders who can do better, they have a high benchmark for such things like the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) which is close to their hearts,” he said.

The Slim state seat in Perak was left vacant following the death of its four-term assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died from a heart attack on July 15.

He was reported to have collapsed while playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf and Country Resort and was rushed to Bentong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Election Commission has fixed nomination day on Aug 15, while early voting will be on Aug 25. Polling day has been set for Aug 29. — Bernama