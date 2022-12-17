Slope collapse not at Jalan Bukit Miku: Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today dismissed as fake news a viral video clip alleging that a landslide had occurred at Jalan Bukit Miku, Negeri Sembilan.

He said it was an old video of an incident that occurred on the slope along the FT 009 Section 7.3 Jalan Tampin-Kuala Pilah-Manchis route.

According to Nanta, the Works Department had taken swift action to close the affected road to traffic on Dec 1 for the safety of motorists and to enable a thorough investigation to be carried out.

“An alternative route has been provided, namely Jalan Ulu Keru-Air Mawang, for those heading to Tampin or Kuala Pilah,” he said in a statement on his Facebook account.

He said the repair works would start in January and thanked road users for their concern. - Bernama