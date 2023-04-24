Slow heavy traffic reported at major highways this evening

KUALA LUMPUR: Slow heavy traffic has been reported at major highways as of 5 pm today due to the high number of vehicles on the third day of Aidilfitri.

According to a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman, heavy traffic has been reported in the southbound direction from the Port Dickson Interchange to the Senawang R&R (rest and relaxation) area, Ayer Keroh R&R to Ayer Keroh, Yong Peng rest stop to South Yong Peng, Ayer Hitam to Simpang Reggam and Sedenak to Kulai.

“Slow and heavy traffic has been reported on the northbound route from Kulai to Kulai rest stop, Sedenak to Ayer Hitam, Bukit Gambir to Tangkak, Ayer Keroh to Simpang Ampat, Pedas Linggi to Pedas Linggi, Senawang R&R to Persimpangan Port Dickson and Bandar Ainsdale to Seremban R&R,” the spokesman said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, LLM tweeted that similar traffic conditions were reported on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak expressway from Kuala Lumpur to Karak Intersection to Bentong Toll till Lentang and Bukit Tinggi to Genting Sempah.

Those who wish to obtain the latest traffic information can contact the Plusline toll-free line at 1800-88-0000 and its Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or its Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. - Bernama