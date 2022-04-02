Slow moving traffic on major highways this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on several major highways was reported to be slow-moving this afternoon and the situation is expected to continue until this evening.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman, when contacted, said the situation was likely due to city folks taking the opportunity of the weekend to return to their hometown in conjunction with Ramadan.

“Eastbound traffic is slow-moving about 500 metres before the Gombak Toll Plaza. It is the same at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza heading to the city centre,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, LLM through its Twitter account, reported that traffic was also slow-moving from Bukit Jelutong Sentral to the Jalan Subang junction and on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) after Bandar Dalam heading towards Greenwood.

The same situation is also reported on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) (northbound) before the Skudai Toll Plaza and from Dato’ Onn to Pasir Gudang in both directions. - Bernama