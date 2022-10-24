Slow-moving traffic on several highways this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic was slow-moving on some of the country’s major highways this afternoon following the Deepavali celebrations.

The Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM) informed via Twitter that areas affected were the eastbound route just before the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway Toll Plaza (KLK) and from Senawang to Port Dickson on the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

“Two accidents that occurred respectively at kilometre (KM) 46.2 westbound of the KLK (Lentang-Bukit Tinggi) and KM 354.6 southbound of PLUS (Sungkai-Slim River) also caused traffic to slow down,“ it said.

LLM also reported slow traffic flow from Juru Autocity to the Juru Toll Plaza and at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar heading south towards Singapore.

The public can get the latest traffic information via the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM’s hotline at 1800-88-7752 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. - Bernama