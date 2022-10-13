Slow response to Selangor free insurance scheme

PETALING JAYA: With only 19,848 Selangor residents registered for the Insurans Hayat Selangor (Insan) scheme, the state is urging more of its residents to sign up to protect themselves as well as their family members, said a Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated spokesperson.

Insan is an initiative by the Selangor government, that was announced by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari on Aug 30.

It is estimated that some six million Selangor residents from all walks of life, from as young as 30 days old to the elderly of up to 80 years old, will benefit from free general insurance scheme that provides coverage for one year.

“The scheme is part of Selangor’s commitment towards helping to cushion the hardship currently faced by its people, particularly in their time of need when faced with a calamity,” said the spokesperson.

The scheme, with RM60 billion in cover value, is a group personal accident insurance product for Malaysians born in Selangor or those who reside in Selangor or are registered voters in the state.

Insan has insurance coverage of up to RM10,000 in the event of injury, total permanent disability or death caused by an accident.

“We urge the rakyat to take advantage of this free protection as we never know when calamity may strike. Protect yourself and your loved ones,” the spokesperson added.

Registration began on Oct 1 and will be accepted until September next year via the Wavpay eWallet mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on Android, iOS and Huawei platforms.

The 12-month coverage period begins from the date the policy is issued.