Slow traffic, congestion on major highways, roads

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on several major highways and roads was reported to be slow and congested this morning as city folk continue to head to their villages and hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic congestion was reported on the north-bound stretch from Sungai Buloh Hospital to Bukit Beruntung, Bukit Tagar to Tanjung Malim and Ipoh Selatan to Sungai Perak.

He said traffic was moving slowly from Bandar Dalam on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) and Taman Melawati on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) heading to Gombak toll plaza and Lentang.

Traffic flow was also slow south-bound from Putra Mahkota to Seremban Rest and Service Area, Port Dickson to Senawang and Ayer Hitam to Yong Peng.

“Traffic was reported moving slowly on highways heading east coast from 2 pm yesterday until this morning,” he told Bernama.

The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation from the toll-free Plusline 1800-88-0000 and Twitter account www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM toll-free line 1-800-88-7752 and the Twitter account www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama