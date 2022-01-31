Slow traffic flow on most major highways as at 11pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on several major highways was reported to be slow moving as at 11 pm yesterday.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman, when contacted, said traffic heading north and south on the highway was slow as motorists were still travelling to their respective destinations for the Chinese New Year celebration on Tuesday (Feb 1).

“Traffic is expected to increase on Wednesday morning,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said the traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 in both directions was also moving slowly but under control, so far.

“Traffic at most toll booths nationwide is still moving smoothly but is slow moving before entering the Gombak Toll Plaza,” he said.

The public can get the latest traffic information through the Plusline toll-free line at 1-800-88-0000 and at the Twitter site www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 as well as on the Twitter site www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama