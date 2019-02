KUALA LUMPUR: Slow traffic flows are reported on parts of several major highways as of 6pm this evening.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said the traffic flow in the north was slow from Seberang Jaya to Perai, Tapah to Gopeng and Lembah Beringin to Bukit Tagar until Bukit Beruntung.

‘’The traffic flow in the south is only slow from Senawang to Port Dickson,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) spokesman, when contacted by Bernama said the traffic flow on the East Coast Highway 1 and 2 in both directions were smooth, to date.

‘’However, the traffic is slow from Gombak at the 28.1km to Genting Sempah heading to Kuantan and from Gombak to the Gombak Toll Plaza,’’ he said.

The public could obtain the latest traffic information via toll free line, Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or MHA line at 1800-88-7752 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama