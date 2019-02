KUALA LUMPUR: The traffic flows at several main highways are reported to be slow today as of 6pm.

According to a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokeswoman the traffic flows in the northern area were slow, namely, Sungai Petani Utara heading to Sungai Petani Selatan, before the Juru Toll Plaza to Bukit Tambun until Jawi, Alor Pongsu to Bukit Merah and Bukit Berapit to Kuala Kangsar until the Menora Tunnel.

She said the traffic flows were also slow in Ipoh heading to Hentian Simpang Pulai, Gopeng to Tapah, Bidor to Sungkai until Slim River and Tanjung Malim heading to Bukit Tagar.

‘’In the south, the traffic flows are also slow from Simpang Rengam to Senai, Pagoh to Yong Peng until Air Hitam and Jasin heading to Simpang Ampat in Malacca.

‘’In addition, the traffic flows are high at the Hentian Pedas Linggi heading to Port Dickson and Bangi to Kajang,’’ she said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) spokesman, when contacted by Bernama, said the traffic flows on the East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1) and LPT 2 were smooth in both directions thus far.

‘’The traffic is only slow at Genting Sempah heading to the Gombak Toll Plaza,’’ he said.

The public could obtain the latest traffic information through the toll free PLusline at 1800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or MHA line at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama