Slow traffic on major highways as at 2.30 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow was slow on major highways as at 2.30 pm today with an increase in the volume of vehicles.

A spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic was moving slowly from Senai to Pulai, Jasin to Ayer Keroh, Port Dickson to Senawang, Putra Mahkota to Seremban and Seremban to Port Dickson.

He said traffic was moving slowly north-bound from Slim River to Sungkai, Bidor to Tapah, Gopeng to Simpang Pulai Lay-by and Bandar Baru to Jawi.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was also moving slowly for 14 kilometres from Gombak to Genting Sempah and Bukit Tinggi to Bentong.

However, he said traffic flow was still smooth on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and 2.

Traffic information can be obtained via the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and on the Twitter site at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and via the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. - Bernama