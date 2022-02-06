Slow traffic on several major highways this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on several major highways heading towards the Klang Valley was reported to be slow-moving since this afternoon, with more people returning home after the Chinese New Year holidays.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman, when contacted by Bernama, said southbound traffic experienced congestion, namely before the Juru Toll Plaza and also from Tapah to Bidor.

Congestion was also reported before the Gombak Toll Plaza exit heading towards the city centre.

“There was also a car which caught fire at KM41.3 of the Bukit Tinggi-Genting Sempah stretch heading towards Kuala Lumpur, which caused the emergency lane to be blocked,” he said.

He also said that traffic in both directions along the highways, including around major toll plazas such as Karak and Kuala Terengganu, as well as at Sungai Besi and Skudai, was still moving smoothly and under control.

He added that traffic flow on all major highways was smooth in the morning, but moving slowly this afternoon, and this was expected to last until late afternoon. — Bernama