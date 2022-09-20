SM Faisal files suit against Caprice over Instagram post

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin Kamal has filed a lawsuit against rapper ‘Caprice’ for allegedly uploading a defamatory posting on his Instagram linking the businessman to the case of his ex-wife, Emilia Hanafi.

SM Faisal, 43, as the plaintiff filed the suit in the Sessions Court here, through Messrs Akberdin & Co on Aug 15, naming Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, 36, as the defendant.

In the statement of claim, SM Faisal claimed that on June 27, the Kuala Lumpur Syariah High Court had ordered Emilia to serve seven days in prison after she was found to have failed to comply with the court’s commitment order.

He claimed the incident was publicised and manipulated by Emilia or certain parties with malicious intent (mala fide) through the mass or electronic media without any reference or clarification from the plaintiff or the Syariah Court regarding the true position of the case involving the plaintiff and his ex-wife in the Syariah Court.

SM Faisal claimed that the day after (June 28), the defendant (Caprice) defamed the plaintiff or the Syariah Court by uploading a defamatory post on Instagram.

“The defamatory post gained wide publicity because the defendant has approximately 1.5 million followers on his Instagram and the post was viewed or liked by approximately 14,500 people,“ the plaintiff claimed.

SM Faisal claimed that the slanderous message meant, among other things, that he was a cruel and reckless man who wanted to imprison his ex-wife in addition to being inconsiderate and acting aggressively towards women or children.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant’s actions caused him emotional distress in addition to being ridiculed by the general public.

The businessman claimed that a letter of demand dated July 7 was sent to the defendant to withdraw the posting and tender an apology to the plaintiff, but the defendant failed to comply.

An injunction order was also requested for the defendant to remove and delete the defamatory post in addition to requesting an order to prevent the defendant or his representative from harassing and threatening the plaintiff and his family members either verbally or through social media.

The plaintiff has sought general damages, punitive damages, exemplary damages, aggravated damages and costs.

SM Faisal’s counsel, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, when contacted by reporters today confirmed the filing of the defamation suit, adding that the case management before Sessions Court Judge Idah Ismail would take place Oct 14. - Bernama