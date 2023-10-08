SM Faisal's defamation suit against Mona Din settled

KUALA LUMPUR: The defamation suit filed by businessman Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin Kamal (pix) against activist Mona Din has been resolved amicably in the Sessions Court here today.

The suit was over several posts by Mona, whose real name is Che Muna Din, 56, on her Facebook account regarding the imprisonment of SM Faisal's ex-wife, Emilia Hanafi.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing SM Faisal, said the case was resolved amicably, with the consent judgment recorded by Judge Azian Othman.

“The defendant (Che Muna) will retract the post and upload an apology on her Facebook,“ said the lawyer when contacted after the case management.

According to Akberdin, the court vacated the trial dates of the case which was set for four days starting on Aug 14.

Che Muna’s lawyer, Muzzamil Merican Hasnal Rezua Merican, said both parties had reached a settlement and his client would not make any further posting regarding the issue.

In the suit filed on Aug 17 last year, SM Faisal, 43, claimed that Che Muna uploaded four defamatory posts on her Facebook account, Mona Din, between June 29 and 20 July 20, 2022.

He claimed that the posts by Cik Muna, among other things, depicted him as a cruel and inconsiderate person who caused trauma to his ex-wife, as well as claiming that he used his money and position to manipulate the justice system in the country.

Meanwhile, Che Muna in her defence statement filed on Sept 28 last year, claimed that the posts were fair and reasonable because the issue was of public interest.

The issue was over Emilia’s imprisonment for contempt of court.

On Sept 4, 2019, the Syariah High Court sentenced her to seven days in jail for the offence, which was for defying a court order on the visitation dates of her three children to be with their father.

SM Faisal also filed a defamation suit against rapper Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, and the case had also been resolved amicably with the court recording the consent judgment last Aug 4.

SM Faisal filed the suit against the rapper on Aug 15 last year for allegedly uploading a defamatory posting on his Instagram linking the businessman to his ex-wife, Emilia Hanafi’s case. -Bernama