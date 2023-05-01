SM Faisal’s son to continue his testimony on Jan 13

KUALA LUMPUR: The teenage son of Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin Kamal and former wife Emilia Hanafi will continue giving his testimony on Jan 13 in the trial involving the businessman charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Emilia.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zahida Zakaria said the first prosecution witness who started to testify on Dec 14 was cross-examined today.

“Previously he could not continue to testify as he was sitting for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations. He will be continued to be cross-examined on the date (Jan 13),” she said when met by reporters after the proceedings before Magistrate Nadia Othman.

Today’s trial was held in camera beginning 11.15 am and was adjourned at 4pm, which was also attended by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Aishah Ahmad Zakiuddin.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader who represents SM Faisal confirmed the matter.

SM Faisal, 43, is charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Emilia, 43, at a house in Desa Sri Hartamas, Brickfields here, between 12.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Nov 22, 2015, under Section 323 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 326A of the same code, provides imprisonment for up to two years or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

The charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 326A of the same code, provides imprisonment for up to two years or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both if convicted. - Bernama