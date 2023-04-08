SM Faisal’s suit against Caprice settled amicably

KUALA LUMPUR: The defamation lawsuit filed by Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin Kamal against rapper Caprice was settled amicably with the latter apologising to the businessman in the Sessions Court here today.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing SM Faisal, said both parties agreed to settle the suit and among the terms of the settlement was for Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, to upload an apology on his Instagram within 48 hours.

He said the other terms agreed upon, including costs, could not be disclosed.

“The defendant has also apologised to the plaintiff in person,” he told reporters after the court proceeding before Judge Azian Othman, who recorded the consent judgment, today. It was also attended by lawyer Harjoth Singh, representing Ariz.

SM Faisal filed the suit against the rapper on Aug 15 last year for allegedly uploading a defamatory posting on his Instagram linking the businessman to his ex-wife, Emilia Hanafi’s case.

He was seeking general, punitive, exemplary and aggravated damages, as well as costs and an order to compel the defendant to remove and delete the defamatory post.

Meanwhile, a check on Caprice’s Instagram found that he had uploaded an apology to SM Faisal. - Bernama