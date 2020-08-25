Small businesses hurt big by tobacco black market

KUALA LUMPUR: Excise reforms and dedicated enforcement are critical in stamping out the proliferation of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia, the Federation of Sundry Goods Merchants Associations of Malaysia (FSGMAM) said today.

FSGMAM represents approximately 4,000 members with an estimated 10,000 sundry shops nationwide. Its comments came on the wake of the recent viral video controversy by burger seller Mohd Asri Hamid, who exposed black market activities including illegal cigarettes trade and gambling dens around his home.

“The blatant sale of illegal cigarettes out in the open without any attempt of concealment is very rampant and underscores the depth and breadth of the tobacco black market here in Malaysia,” FSGMAM president Hong Chee Meng said in a statement.

“Illegal cigarettes make up the bulk of the market in Malaysia, where six out of 10 cigarettes sold today are smuggled or black market products.

“Naturally, small businesses like sundry goods merchants, neighbourhood mom-and-pop stores and small traders are impacted by the tobacco black market.”

According to Hong, FSGMAM strongly rejects the tobacco black market and urges the government to take immediate and comprehensive action to stop this problem.

“The tobacco black market is an issue that has been taking place for far too long and it is a very big problem in Malaysia.

“FSGMAM believes the government needs to take actions to address this issue especially in current situation where legitimate businesses rely heavily on Government to recover from the economic impact caused by Covid-19 situation. Excise reforms together with stricter enforcement are needed stop the tobacco black market and to protect legitimate businesses against criminal enterprises,” Hong added.

Hong said the initiative by British American Tobacco Malaysia Berhad to educate Malaysians about the tobacco black market and getting Malaysians to share their thoughts and opinion on this problem is the step in the right direction.

“FSGMAM fully supports BAT Malaysia’s ‘Stop the Black Market’ Campaign,” he said.

“Consumer awareness is a powerful tool in stopping the proliferation of illegal cigarettes. We urge all our members as well as the Malaysian public to support the campaign and visit the website https://stoptheblackmarket.com.my to participate in the survey to demonstrate support in tackling the tobacco black market problem once and for all.”