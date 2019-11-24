Small fire reported at HKL’s X-Ray Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: A small fire was reported at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s X-Ray Department at about 7.30pm yesterday.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre in a statement informed that the fire was from an air conditioning unit and no major damage has occurred.

“There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is being investigated,” it said.

According to the statement, 50 personnel from the Sentul, Hang Tuah and Tun Razak Fire and Rescue Stations were rushed to the scene after they were alerted at 7.55pm. — Bernama