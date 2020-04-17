Small traders accept government’s decision on e-bazaar

PETALING JAYA: Petty traders and hawkers have accepted the government’s decision not to allow e-bazaars this Ramadan period.

Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman said yesterday allowing only existing home deliveries is acceptable.

“We accept the minister’s decision, given the difficulty in providing the services to our customers and ensuring their safety.”

The federation had proposed that apart from home delivery, customers should also be allowed to drive- through to pick up their orders for food for breaking fast. However, the government has decided that only home delivery will be allowed.

Rosli said the federation was not surprised by the decision given that several states had already announced that e-bazaars would not be allowed this year.

He said a meeting with Kuala Lumpur City Hall scheduled for Wednesday also did not proceed after an announcement by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa that the plan was off the table.

The proposed e-bazaar is similar to food delivery services where customers place their orders online and have the food delivered to their doorsteps.

