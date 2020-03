PETALING JAYA: Daily paid workers and street vendors are feeling the strain of the Covid-19 outbreak, not on their physical well-being but in their pockets.

For some, the daily takings have almost halved.

Despite being exposed to the risk of infection, they have no choice but to continue working.

“Of course, I’m worried about getting infected but if I don’t sell, who’s going to feed me?” fruit seller Rushdi Ihram, 37, asked.

Rushdi said his earnings have dropped by almost 40%. “I could make RM2,000 a month previously, but now I’m lucky to take home RM1,200,” he told theSun at his stall in Section 14.

“Our business is inconsistent, and with Covid-19, people are afraid to come out as often as they used to.”

Cobbler Samsudin Mohd Salim, 60, is now taking home only about RM1,000 a month, half of what he used to earn.

Samsudin, who has been operating in various spots in the Klang Valley for 15 years, only started wearing a mask a month ago.

“It’s important for me to wear a mask because I meet customers every day.”

He said each mask costs him RM6, but it has been difficult to buy them. “I have a stock of six pieces now,” he said. “I hope more will be made available in the market. This (Covid-19) can easily kill.”

Samsudin is thankful he seldom falls ill, attributing his good health to the coconut water he drinks regularly.

Kacang Puteh seller L. Lingeswaran, 60, who plies his trade outside the Jaya Shopping Mall in Section 14, said his income has also dropped. “People are not coming out now because they are afraid of getting infected.

“Life is a constant struggle. We have no choice but to carry on.”

Balbir Singh Bachan Singh, a retiree who now drives a taxi, has taken proactive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“Once I’ve dropped off a passenger, I’d stop somewhere and open all the doors to air the car. This is to ensure the next passenger does not get infected,” he said.

He also sprays disinfectant and leaves some pandan leaves in the vehicle.

“I can’t stop the virus from spreading but this is the least I can do for my passengers and myself.”