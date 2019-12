KUALA LUMPUR: Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok said the ministry would work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry to continue the mixed cropping programme for oil palm smallholders.

Kok said the programme could help smallholders cope with the problem of unstable commodity prices in the market.

“At the moment, the trend of palm oil prices is showing an increase. However, we do not know whether the price will rise or fall next month because it is a commodity; it goes up and down.

“So, they (oil palm smallholders) need a stable income and cannot not rely on just one crop,“ she said when winding up the debate on the 2020 Supply Bill for her ministry in the Dewan Negara here yesterday.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) has been asked to identify the areas and smallholders for implementing mixed cultivation.

Among the crops in high demand are coconut, pineapple and bamboo, she said.

Besides mixed cropping, Kok also encouraged oil palm smallholders to go into livestock farming to increase their income. — Bernama