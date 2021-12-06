Smart Highway Sandbox integrates technology and highway network

KUALA LUMPUR: The Smart Highway Sandbox programme was launched today as a medium for innovation in the integration of technology and highway network in the country.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said the programme was an initiative to speed up innovative approaches in implementing road maintenance work on highways through the usage of technology.

“This strategic cooperation was forged to ensure that PLUS moves in tandem with the government’s desire to empower the industrial revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) by using high precision technology that is also efficient in the management of highway maintenance in Malaysia,” he said at the launch today.

The programme is a Plus Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) initiative together with the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC) as the secretariat representing the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS).

He said the smart highway is a concept that integrates various Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets that would help enhance the efficiency of transportation, driver safety, pedestrians and the usage of clean technology aimed at encouraging sustainability.

“Malaysia should grab this opportunity to venture into new technology, especially the local talents who are capable of enhancing the safety and comfort of highway users,” he said.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PLUS and MaGIC, which is an agency under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), was witnessed by Dr Adham.

PLUS is planning to increase its investment in order for it to achieve greater innovation in the highway industry, including the usage of video analysis and artificial intelligence (AI).

-Bernama