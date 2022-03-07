SMART Tunnel closed for flood diversion operations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Stormwater Management And Road Tunnel, or SMART Tunnel, has been completely closed to motorists due to flash floods here after heavy rain blanketed the Klang Valley this afternoon.

Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir dan Terowong Sdn Bhd (SMART) announced in a Facebook post that the tunnel would be closed from 4.44 pm, adding that the tunnel is only closed to traffic in mode 4 of its flood diversion operations.

“We don’t close the tunnel to vehicles that early into flood diversion operations, especially when they are in mode 2 and mode 3. We only close the traffic area in mode 4,” the post read.

In mode 2, floodwaters are diverted through the lower drain of the tunnel and the traffic tunnel is open for vehicles heading to and out of Kuala Lumpur, while in mode 3, the tunnel is closed to traffic and emptied of vehicles, with floodwaters still diverted through the lower drain.

In mode 4, however, floodwaters are diverted in the upper and lower decks as well, after the traffic tunnel is completely closed and emptied of vehicles.

Heavy rains since 3 pm today have resulted in flash flooding in several areas in the capital, including Jalan Chan Show Lin, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Kuching and Jalan Raja Laut. — Bernama