SMART Tunnel closed in preparation for flood operations

KUALA LUMPUR: The SMART Tunnel, has been completely closed to users in preparation for flood operations following heavy rain since this evening.

Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir dan Terowong Sdn Bhd (SMART) via a post on Twitter said hat the closure was implemented after receiving instructions from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage at 7.13 pm today.

“Mode 3 has been activated. In this mode, the tunnel is closed to traffic by the SMART Traffic Control Centre and floodwaters are still being diverted,” according to the post.

The status of the Smart Tunnel can be followed through the SMART website at www.smarttunnel.com.my, twitter@smarttunnel or ‘Smart Tunnel’ on Facebook.

For more information and queries, contact the SMART helpline at 1300887188. - Bernama