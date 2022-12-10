SMART Tunnel reopens after nearly two-hour closure

KUALA LUMPUR: The SMART Tunnel is back in operation after it was closed for nearly two hours due to heavy rain in the Klang Valley since early morning.

The SMART Control Center, in a post on Facebook, said the tunnel was re-opened to traffic at 9.30 am today.

Meanwhile, according to Info Trafik Kuala Lumpur @klccc_dbkl on its twitter page, traffic congestion was reported on several main routes leading to the federal capital, including from Bandar Tasik Selatan to Desa Tun Razak, from Ukay Perdana to Ampang and from Petronas / Shell Teknologi Park Malaysia to the Sungai Besi Toll.

Traffic congestion was also reported on Jalan Tun Razak from the National Heart Institute (IJN) to Bulatan Pahang and from the RHB Building to the United States Embassy. - Bernama