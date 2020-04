PETALING JAYA: Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are hopeful that new initiatives will be announced in the coming days that will help them stay afloat, after receiving a “very positive” response from the government.

These include subsidising part of workers’ wages by the federal administration, as is being done by several other countries, to cushion the impact of the pandemic, and waiving certain taxes for the current year.

SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang said these proposals were highlighted by various industry representatives in a series of meetings with the government over the past week.

He said the government found that in principle, the suggestions were “acceptable to be taken further”.

“Their response was very positive. That is precisely why they have set up a Special Cabinet Committee, and hopefully, they will be able to come up with solutions for SMEs,” he said yesterday.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry earlier announced that the committee would be formed to develop strategic measures to safeguard the country’s economy and labour market during the pandemic.

The committee aims to strike a balance between economic priorities and the effective enforcement of the movement control order, as well as look for measures to sustain SMEs and their workforce.

It is scheduled to meet today (April 3) and on Sunday, before reporting its recommendations to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the Economic Action Council meeting on April 6.

The move follows pressure from various quarters for the government to provide more assistance to SMEs, since millions could become jobless.

Kang said among other things, SMEs are asking the government to subsidise RM1,200 for each employee’s salary, with no conditions imposed.

At present, the government will only subsidise RM600 per employee for three months for those earning less than RM4,000, and employed by businesses that have faced a reduction in income of more than 50% since January.

“We hope the government will double the RM600 subsidy because the average income of employees in the SME sector is RM2,308. We are asking the government to bear 50% of this.”

In addition, Kang was hopeful the government would waive both the Sales and Services Tax as well as income tax of SME companies for the year.

“We also are seeking a special expenditure loan provided to companies to cover six months of our operational costs.

“I have been informed that the government is going to announce something early next week. We are very hopeful.”

Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said on Wednesday that the announcement on improved aid packages for SMEs would be made next week.