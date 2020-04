PETALING JAYA: Grants have been promised and loans have been approved for some small and medium enterprises (SMEs) but the money has yet to come in.

As a result, many of these businesses may fold, according to SME Association president Datuk Michael Kang (pix).

Kang, who spoke to theSun yesterday, said micro-SMEs have been promised a RM3,000 grant each but none of them have received any money.

“Most of these small SMEs have enough cash flow to last them only two weeks to a month but it is close to five weeks now, and they have yet to receive anything,” he said.

“We need help urgently but no proper support seems to be forthcoming,” he added.

Kang said SMEs are also facing problems in getting guarantees for loans of up to RM1 million.

He said while the government has promised to guarantee 80% of the loans for each SME, the banks are also demanding a 100% guarantee from directors.

“This makes a 180% guarantee for each loan, but they are mostly for amounts between RM50,000 and RM100,000 each,” he said.

“What I know is that only 2,000 applications for loans have been successful but now they are facing problems getting the money.”

He said this boiled down to the fact that lawyers are not available to do the paperwork. “Such things should have been anticipated before the announcements were made.”

Kang described the prevailing situation as abnormal and called for “change in the way you do things” to adjust to the new normal.

He said the government should cut red tape and find ways to provide SMEs with the assistance quickly.

“If this was any other day, it would not be an issue, but now it is different. Therefore, they (the civil servants) must also adapt to meet the new challenges,” Kang added.

He said some civil servants might not see the urgency since they are still getting their monthly salaries, but they should realise that up to 10 million people work for SMEs and they are suffering.

Kang urged the government to introduce clear and simple rules, and to process applications quickly to help ease the burden on SMEs.

He is also unhappy at the way the Ministry of International Trade and Industry is processing applications for SMEs to resume operations. Kang said the ministry should have a proper time frame for processing an application.

“They should have been prepared for a deluge of applications. If this bureaucracy continues, we might only get approval after the movement control order is lifted.”

He said the government should realise that SMEs are the backbone of the nation’s economy and if they fail the economy could be put at risk.