EMELYNE Carmen Ho (pix) has been fighting most of her life.

First it was a string of health problems, and that began when she was only two years old. Then came the unkind remarks and even intimidation when she started going to school.

But instead of wallowing in self-pity, she picked herself up each time and today, she even harbours hopes of helping others.

Ho has written a book about her experience that, she hopes, will help others who continue to suffer like her.

Her first battle began when she was diagnosed with Beta-Thalassaemia Major at age two. This is a blood disorder that can lead to life-threatening anaemia. Fortunately, she recovered after a bone marrow transplant, but a new battle was just around the corner.

This was followed by bilateral cataracts, hormonal insufficiency and contact dermatitis. The hospital was practically her second home.

“It was a terribly exhausting and devastating roller-coaster ride. I would rise and then fall over and over again, and this went on for years,” she told theSun recently.

The last straw came when she was diagnosed with yet another disease – this time an incurable one. It was the Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus.

Ho even has a scar to show for her battles – a permanent bald patch left by the bone marrow transplant.

When she was old enough to realise how different she looked, the physical scars left by her illnesses soon built up into an emotional burden.

“People would stare at me because of how I look. I was bullied at school mostly because of the scars I had,” she recalled.

Over the years, she developed a shell and withdrew into it.

“I barely talked to people and I had very few friends. I was easily intimidated by others for the way I looked.”

Eventually, depression set in as her scars began to eat away at her self-esteem.

At such a young age, Ho said, all she knew and coveted was “perfection”.

“The bald patch on my scalp made me believe that I was ugly, so I yearned for superficial concepts of beauty, just like any girl.”

She said she was so caught up with the pursuit of flawlessness and seeking love and approval from everyone that she gave in to social media pressure and began comparing herself with others and hating herself.

“I was so desperate that I started to conceal my flaws by wearing headscarves. Honestly, it was tiring pretending to be someone I’m not,” she now recalls with some amusement.

It was then that Ho realised her condition could have been a blessing in disguise.

“It immediately opened a new pathway for me to seek eternal self-love and the true meaning of acceptance and embrace. After so many years, I could finally declare victory over my demons and life’s tricks and games,” she said.

At 19, she decided to share her experience in the form of an autobiography. It took her only three weeks to complete the manuscript and it was published in 2018 with the title The Journey to Becoming Fearless: A Story of Hope, Courage and Strength.”

“I wrote the book with the hope that it could inspire others to change their outlook on life,” she said.

Ho even picked a profession that would enable her to help others. The Public Services Department scholar pursued a pharmaceutical course “so that I can advocate for the health of the people”.