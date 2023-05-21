Smoke at HSA caused by false alarm: Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The plumes of smoke in the High Voltage Room at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here yesterday was caused by a false alarm from the Aerohub Fire Suppression System which caused aerosol gas to be released.

However, state Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the incident in the room located between the main building and the HSA Polyclinic building did not involve any casualties or property damage.

“The management of HSA and the concession company have contacted Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to shut down the electricity supply to the main electricity supply source, in order to carry out further investigations into the cause of the activation of the fire suppression system,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that as a result of discussions between the management and engineers of HSA, the concession company and TNB, initial steps had been taken to check and identify the cause of the incident.

“TNB will cut off the electricity supply to the main electricity supply source and the concession company will provide a portable generator set during the inspection at the hospital,“ he said.

According to Ling, the uninterrupted power supply system (UPS) and HSA’s standby generator are in good condition and are working to ensure that services at the hospital run smoothly, and the security unit is also working together to ensure that the location of the incident is safe.

“The hospital management will carry out periodic inspections and patrols to monitor the functioning of the equipment and the electricity and water supply in the facility is in good condition,“ he said.

Ling said the management of the hospital together with the concessionaire will improve the outdated or damaged equipment including upgrading the electricity supply system in the hospital as well as ensuring that maintenance activities in the hospital are carried out periodically.

He added that the hospital management also ensures the safety of all workplaces.

Yesterday, it was reported that a portal (CodeBlue) claimed that a minor fire occurred at HSA around 9 am, forcing the temporary closure of operations at the hospital. - Bernama