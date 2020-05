MIRI: A MASwings-owned ATR aircraft carrying 29 passengers on a flight from Miri International Airport to Labuan has to turn around when smoke emanated from the cabin this afternoon.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue operations centre spokesman said based on information received from airport firefighters, the pilot had contacted Miri International Airport on the incident. There were 25 passengers, two pilots and two flight attendants onboard.

He said seven personnel and two fire engines from Miri International Airport Fire and Rescue team were dispatched to prepare the runway as soon as the distress call was received at 4.32pm.

“The plane departed from Miri for Labuan at 4.05pm but turned around and landed safely at 4.24pm. All passengers and crew were safe,“ he said.

He said Miri International Airport authorities confirmed no fire occurred but the flight was cancelled. — Bernama