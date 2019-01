SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan Health Department has issued 70 warning notices to individuals for committing various offences since the smoking ban was enforced at all food premises on Jan 1 under Regulation 11 of the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2018.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said apart from that, 297 notices were issued to food premises owners for not displaying the no-smoking signage, providing ash trays and allowing customers to smoke at prohibited zones on the premises.

“A total of 566 food premises were inspected and 1,561 leaflets on the smoking ban were distributed throughout the state within the three days,” he told reporters after distributing leaflets at Penghulu Cantik Food Court, here today.

Also present was Deputy Health Department (Public Health) director Dr. Ahamad Jusuh.

He said the he enforcement teams would patrol the areas according to schedule and make surprise checks at high-risk areas, adding that 152 personnel were involved in the operation.

Meanwhile he said as per Regulation 12(1) (a) it was mandatory for premises owners to display the no-smoking signage according to the stipulated measurement of 40cm x 50cm. — Bernama