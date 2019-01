PUTRAJAYA: The smoking ban at eateries will not be a one-off campaign and it will not be seasonal, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has assured.

The Health Minister noted the concerns by the public that the ongoing no-smoking campaign, that came into effect on Jan 1, and the enforcement by authorities would only be temporary and was “only for show”.

“They are worried that what we are doing now is only hangat-hangat tahi ayam (shortlived enthusiasm),” he told a press conference after a site visit to several restaurants, here, today.

“For us in the ministry, it is pertinent that we ensure this is not only a temporary campaign but becomes our culture and our way of life.

“This is the way forward for us as a nation. It is not a one-off, it is not seasonal. It will be throughout the year, throughout our life. It’s like a 24-hour kind of thing.”

Among others present at the visit were Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dzulkefly also launched a #RestartNow social media campaign that will run for a year and consist of multiple rounds, where members of the public would need to take photos or videos of restaurants that abide by the smoking ban.

On the success of the campaign in its first three days, Dzulkefly said it is still too early to judge, but claimed that it has gotten overwhelming support from all stakeholders.

“It’s not only with the non-smokers. I have also gotten smokers telling me they are supporting this campaign. And this is an indicator that we are ready to move towards becoming a developed nation, with a civilised, cultured society,” he said.

Asked on confusions by the public over the distance in which smokers would be allowed to light up, Dzulkefly reiterated that the three metres start from the furthest end of the eateries’ tables and chairs.

Moving forward, he said the ministry might consider introducing special allocated spaces or cubicles for smokers in the future, similar to that practised in some other developed nations.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said the ministry has issued 2,500 warnings to individuals for not observing the smoking ban in the first two days of the campaign, with a total of 1,559 officers involved in the inspection of 5,746 eateries nationwide.

The minister had previously announced that no fines would be issued in the first six months of implementation, a grace period meant to educate the public.

The public can lodge their complaints on offenders to the ministry via its hotline at 03-8892 4530 or through its mobile number 010-860 8949.