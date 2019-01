KUALA LUMPUR: The six-month grace period currently being implemented doesn’t mean the smoking ban at eateries will not be enforced, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

The Health Ministry is not back-tracking on the ban but is merely saying that punitive actions would be taken against those who defy the ban after the six-month “enforcement education” period, he said.

“We are all down here (to observe the ban) and we have 5,008 enforcement officers,” Dzulkefly told reporters after conducting checks at restaurants at Jalan Dwitasik 1 here. “They have the power to enforce and issue compound on premise owners and individuals.

“We are all for enforcing it but the SOP says we are to observe first based on the ‘enforcement education’ period.”

“We are not here to punish, but to get the concept right. We want Malaysians to take care and take ownership of their health. It’s not about enforcing or forcing on them (smokers); it’s about them realising this is the way to go forward for Malaysia.

“I understood on my way here that friends from Kuala Selangor had told me that they did not see anyone smoking in the warung (coffee shops). This is what we want.

“Even if you don’t have a standing army or enforcement officer watching you, they (the public) took ownership. This is what we what we want. We don’t always have to be there, looking over your shoulder.

“This is the spirit practised by the Health Ministry, and the people must take ownership especially premise owners. This is the way to go.”

He said the enforcement officers will be informing the public on the premises where smoking is not allowed and the penalty involved.