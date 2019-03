KUCHING: The smoking ban imposed at all eateries in Sarawak effective yesterday, has received a mixed reaction from the local community.

A survey by Bernama revealed that some people considered the smoking ban enforcement as a positive move, while a few others said smoking was a die-hard habit that was difficult to stop.

A cleaner, Badaruddin Ibrahim, 51, said that he agreed with the penalty imposed by the government on those caught smoking in prohibited areas through fines not exceeding RM10,000 or two years’ jail.

“However, the authorities must first stop the sales of cigarettes in the country to ensure the smoking ban can be effective.” he told Bernama, here today.

Primary school teacher Jamal Mut, 53, who revealed he quit the smoking habit nine years ago, said the ban was an excellent initiative as it would ensure a family-friendly environment that was free from cigarette smoke.

Restaurant manager Abdul Rahman Abdul Talib, 32, also supported the smoking ban because it provided a conducive surrounding for customers to eat and drink in comfort.

Following the implementation of the ban, food premises found not displaying the ‘No Smoking’ sign are liable to be fined not more than RM3,000 or a six months’ jail.

Smokers must not light a cigarette within or around the premises, and if they have to, they must keep a three-metre distance from the eateries.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian had said the state government has agreed to suspend the imposition of fines during the first six months of educational enforcement.

As such, the actual implementation of the smoking ban will come into force from Sept 1. — Bernama