KUALA LUMPUR: Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general, Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah, said the smoking ban which was imposed on restaurants beginning Jan 1 will not be an issue for the 28.1 million tourists anticipated because they will adapt to the laws of the land.

Prior to this, the ministry said expected arrivals this year will generate RM92.2 billion in revenue for the country.

Some eight bikes below 200cc were flagged off by Rashidi today at 10.45am for the Six Nations Ride Indochina Asean Adventure Touring Malaysia Expedition.

According to expedition head, Abi Khalid Abdul Sammad, the group will travel across six countries including Thailand and Laos until Jan 22 promoting Malaysia through her food, like nasi lemak and curry puffs. — Bernama