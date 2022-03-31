Smoking in public places: 33 notices issued

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 33 notices, involving compounds of RM11,250, were issued by the Health Ministry to the public and premises owners for various smoking offences.

The ministry’s Tobacco Control Sector Head Dr Noraryana Hassan said the compound notices were issued under the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations (PPKHT) 2004 during an integrated operation to enforce the smoking ban conducted at 13 premises in the capital last night.

She said out of the total notices issued, 21 were for smoking in prohibited areas and the remaining 12 notices were issued to owners or operators of the premises concerned for not displaying the no-smoking sign.

“The operation focused on eliminating shisha smoking activities which also fall under the smoking category... the smoking ban is not only focused on conventional cigarettes and electronic cigarettes as smoking shisha in prohibited places, including eateries, is also an offence,“ she told reporters.

The integrated operation, conducted for about four hours from 8 pm yesterday, involved 65 members from the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Health Department (JKWPKL) and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Meanwhile, DBKL Health and Environment Department’s Senior Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr Nor Halizam Ismail said no licence for shisha smoking had been issued by DBKL. — Bernama