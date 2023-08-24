Smooth logistics, technical preparations for National Day celebration

PUTRAJAYA: Logistical and technical preparations for this year’s National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya are progressing smoothly and have reached 90 per cent.

National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) Production and Artistic Development Division assistant director Haqkam Hariri said the preparation work had started on Aug 1 involving about 100 workers.

“The tent for the royal box, giant screens, multi-level seats, barricades and facilities such as mobile toilets are ready,” he told Bernama today.

Haqkam said the team would continue installing six screens and some related equipment along the road in front of the Palace of Justice.

In terms of electricity supply, he said about six generators would be used for the event.

The National Day 2023 parade will comprise 10 components, namely Nationhood, Malaysia MADANI Unity, Economy, Banking, Telecommunications, Creative Industry, Community, National Sports, Welfare and National Security.

“Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” has been chosen as the theme for the National Day and Malaysia Day celebration, while the Malaysia MADANI logo is the official logo.

Putrajaya was previously the location of National Day celebrations in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019. -Bernama