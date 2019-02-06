Smooth morning traffic on major highways

KUALA LUMPUR: The flow of traffic on all major highways has been reported to be smooth as at 10am today.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson said that traffic flow on the North-South Expressway, North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Expressway (Linkedua), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the Penang Bridge, was smooth on both directions.

“However, there is an accident involving cars at KM 81 north-bound from Gurun to Pendang in Kedah causing traffic to be slow moving,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said the traffic flow at the East Coast Expressway 1 & 2 (LPT 1 & 2) in both directions was reportedly smooth so far.

The public can obtain traffic updates through toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 or www.twitter.com/plustrafik and LLM at 1800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama